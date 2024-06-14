Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Stake Boosted by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 172.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in Insulet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 3,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Insulet by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $1,333,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,779,488.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total transaction of $405,806.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $1,333,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,779,488.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,431 shares of company stock worth $2,336,346. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.18.

Insulet Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $201.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 61.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.14. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $125.82 and a 52-week high of $298.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $441.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.05 million. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Further Reading

