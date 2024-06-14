4,469 Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Bought by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,540,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,100,000 after purchasing an additional 56,595 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth $2,400,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 514,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,394,000 after acquiring an additional 236,430 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 286.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 20,869 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $1,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VICI opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.73. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $33.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.18.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

