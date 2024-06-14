C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $224,000 Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,896,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,863,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $545,809,000 after acquiring an additional 852,186 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,838,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,452,000 after acquiring an additional 543,344 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at about $57,972,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,086,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $619,037,000 after purchasing an additional 484,151 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZBH. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.75.

ZBH stock opened at $106.97 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $147.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.02 and its 200-day moving average is $121.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

