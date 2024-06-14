BMO Capital Markets Increases NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $79.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $78.00 to $79.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $73.18 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $80.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.37 and its 200-day moving average is $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $570,000. IMS Capital Management grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 13,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 38.7% in the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 29,195 shares in the last quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 158.3% in the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

