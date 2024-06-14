C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1,336.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 431 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $845.96 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $516.54 and a 52-week high of $855.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $771.22 and its 200 day moving average is $719.64. The company has a market cap of $375.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target (up from $800.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.00.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

