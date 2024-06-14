C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Acquires 1,054 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $26.62 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.28 and a 12-month high of $27.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average of $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

