Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Sold by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SWAN Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 214,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,293,000 after purchasing an additional 37,141 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,584,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,323,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 96,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 10,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 77,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $69.06 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $59.20 and a 52 week high of $71.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

