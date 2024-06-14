Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 70.8% from the May 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wolters Kluwer Stock Performance

WTKWY stock opened at $163.50 on Friday. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $164.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.41 and a 200-day moving average of $151.86.

Wolters Kluwer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.2318 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Wolters Kluwer’s previous dividend of $0.67.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.

