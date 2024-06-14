UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Comerica Bank increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 297,035 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $156,380,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,525,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 576 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 811,055 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $426,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $497.30 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $554.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $492.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.70.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.75.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

