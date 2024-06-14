Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Earns Neutral Rating from DA Davidson

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 price objective on the enterprise software provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential downside of 24.86% from the stock’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Oracle’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $139.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.98. Oracle has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $142.40. The company has a market cap of $384.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.5% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 35,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in Oracle by 1,928.7% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 5,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

