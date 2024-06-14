Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Update

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, an increase of 1,185.0% from the May 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Westhaven Gold Price Performance
Shares of WTHVF stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. Westhaven Gold has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16.
About Westhaven Gold
