Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Short Interest Up 415.4% in May

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 415.4% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Worldline Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of Worldline stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. Worldline has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $20.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.66.

Get Worldline alerts:

Worldline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.