Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Short Interest Up 415.4% in May

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 415.4% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Worldline Trading Down 7.9 %
Shares of Worldline stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. Worldline has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $20.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.66.
Worldline Company Profile
