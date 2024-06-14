Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Short Interest Down 87.5% in May

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the May 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wal-Mart de México Stock Up 0.9 %

WMMVY stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.58. The company has a market cap of $57.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.85. Wal-Mart de México has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $43.90.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wal-Mart de México had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wal-Mart de México

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, Walmart hypermarkets, Walmart Express supermarkets, and Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

