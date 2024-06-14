Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Short Interest Update

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wilmar International Stock Performance

WLMIY opened at $23.37 on Friday. Wilmar International has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $30.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.96.

Wilmar International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.7685 dividend. This is a boost from Wilmar International’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th.

About Wilmar International

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

Featured Articles

