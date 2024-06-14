Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Short Interest Update

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a decrease of 70.7% from the May 15th total of 130,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 127.7 days.

Wacker Chemie Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WKCMF opened at $103.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.93 and a 200-day moving average of $113.32. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $157.87.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silica.

