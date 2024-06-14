On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $147.50

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 147.50 ($1.88) and traded as high as GBX 149 ($1.90). On the Beach Group shares last traded at GBX 145.20 ($1.85), with a volume of 236,153 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OTB. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered On the Beach Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.29) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded On the Beach Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.06) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 147.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 151.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of £243.19 million, a PE ratio of 2,420.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 0.90 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. On the Beach Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

In other On the Beach Group news, insider Richard Pennycook sold 38,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 156 ($1.99), for a total value of £59,799.48 ($76,148.58). Corporate insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: OTB, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

