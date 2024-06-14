Eureka Resources Inc., Prior to Reverse Merger with Kore Mining (CVE:EUK) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Shares of Eureka Resources Inc., Prior to Reverse Merger with Kore Mining Ltd. (CVE:EUK – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as high as C$0.03. Eureka Resources Inc., Prior to Reverse Merger with Kore Mining shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 45,000 shares changing hands.
Eureka Resources Inc., Prior to Reverse Merger with Kore Mining Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03.
Eureka Resources Inc., Prior to Reverse Merger with Kore Mining Company Profile
Eureka Resources, Inc is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. The Company’s business is the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral properties located in the Province of British Columbia, Canada and in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates in the segment of acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral properties.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eureka Resources Inc., Prior to Reverse Merger with Kore Mining
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Eureka Resources Inc. Prior to Reverse Merger with Kore Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eureka Resources Inc. Prior to Reverse Merger with Kore Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.