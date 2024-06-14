goeasy (TSE:GSY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $178.26

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$178.26 and traded as high as C$189.51. goeasy shares last traded at C$185.89, with a volume of 31,118 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on goeasy from C$201.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Desjardins upped their price objective on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on goeasy from C$192.00 to C$208.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities increased their price target on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$208.80.

goeasy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 26.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.07. The company has a market cap of C$3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$178.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$165.38.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.77 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$357.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$350.44 million. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 33.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that goeasy Ltd. will post 17.2156863 EPS for the current fiscal year.

goeasy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.47%.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

Featured Articles

