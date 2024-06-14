Northern Investors (LON:NRI) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $186.00

Northern Investors Company PLC (LON:NRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 186 ($2.37) and traded as high as GBX 186 ($2.37). Northern Investors shares last traded at GBX 186 ($2.37), with a volume of 4,888 shares.
Northern Investors Trading Up 7,983.4 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 186 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 186.
About Northern Investors
Northern Investors Company PLC is an investment company. The Company is a private equity investment trust managed by NVM Private Equity LLP. The Company’s investment objective is to conduct an orderly realization of its portfolio with a view to returning capital to shareholders. The majority of the Company’s investments are in small and medium-sized unquoted companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Northern Investors
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.