Short Interest in Welcia Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLCGF) Expands By 53.7%

Welcia Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLCGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 703,400 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the May 15th total of 457,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,406.8 days.

Welcia Stock Performance

Shares of WLCGF stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.47. Welcia has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

Welcia Company Profile

Welcia Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of drug stores with dispensing pharmacies in Japan. Its stores offer OTC products, cosmetics, household goods, food, and other products. The company also offers counseling, late-night, and long-term care services, as well as home-visit bathing and nursing care support services, as well as housing services for elderly people.

