Short Interest in Welcia Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLCGF) Expands By 53.7%

Welcia Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLCGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 703,400 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the May 15th total of 457,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,406.8 days.
Welcia Stock Performance
Shares of WLCGF stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.47. Welcia has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $21.50.
Welcia Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Welcia
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Welcia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welcia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.