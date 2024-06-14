Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.06

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.06 and traded as high as $16.50. Community Bancorp shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 1,414 shares.

Community Bancorp Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.99 million for the quarter. Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 23.05%.

Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

Community Bancorp Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%.

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides financial services to individuals, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities in northern and central Vermont. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as standby letters of credit; and business checking and other deposit accounts, cash management services, repurchase agreements, ACH and wire transfer services, card processing, and remote deposit capture.

