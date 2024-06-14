Short Interest in Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Drops By 38.8%

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 676,000 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the May 15th total of 1,104,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.8 days.

Whitehaven Coal Price Performance

Shares of WHITF opened at $5.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average of $4.97. Whitehaven Coal has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75.

About Whitehaven Coal

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. It operates through three segments: Open Cut Operations, Underground Operations, and Coal Trading and Blending. The company produces metallurgical and thermal coal. It operates four mines, including three open cut and one underground located in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in New South Wales.

