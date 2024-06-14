Short Interest in Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Drops By 38.8%

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 676,000 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the May 15th total of 1,104,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.8 days.
Whitehaven Coal Price Performance
Shares of WHITF opened at $5.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average of $4.97. Whitehaven Coal has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75.
