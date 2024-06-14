Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $169.69

Shares of Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 169.69 ($2.16) and traded as high as GBX 180 ($2.29). Helios Underwriting shares last traded at GBX 173.50 ($2.21), with a volume of 22,629 shares traded.

Helios Underwriting Stock Down 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 169.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 158.64. The firm has a market cap of £129.69 million, a P/E ratio of 3,470.00 and a beta of 0.14.

Helios Underwriting Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This is a boost from Helios Underwriting’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. Helios Underwriting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12,000.00%.

Helios Underwriting Company Profile

Helios Underwriting plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

