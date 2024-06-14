Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Short Interest Up 33.0% in May

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,493,400 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the May 15th total of 36,452,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 556.1 days.

Xiaomi Trading Up 0.6 %

Xiaomi stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98. Xiaomi has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $2.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Xiaomi in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Xiaomi Company Profile

Xiaomi Corporation, an investment holding company, provides hardware and software services in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

