Short Interest in Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Drops By 30.8%

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the May 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Wacker Neuson Stock Performance
OTCMKTS WKRCF opened at $18.60 on Friday. Wacker Neuson has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $18.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.79.
About Wacker Neuson
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wacker Neuson
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.