Short Interest in Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Drops By 30.8%

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the May 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Wacker Neuson Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WKRCF opened at $18.60 on Friday. Wacker Neuson has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $18.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.79.

About Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment in Germany, Austria, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company provides internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; rammers; vibratory plates; rollers for soil compaction; demolition and light products; generators; pumps; and heaters.

