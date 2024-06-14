Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.54

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.54 and traded as high as C$7.69. Stingray Group shares last traded at C$7.57, with a volume of 26,401 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently commented on RAY.A. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.
Stingray Group Stock Down 1.3 %
Stingray Group Company Profile
Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.
