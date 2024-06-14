Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $49.04

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$49.04 and traded as high as C$52.31. Gildan Activewear shares last traded at C$51.81, with a volume of 255,828 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GIL shares. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$46.80.

Gildan Activewear Trading Down 0.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$49.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of C$8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.08. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The company had revenue of C$938.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$956.47 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 4.0599002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.277 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ghislain Houle acquired 9,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$51.83 per share, with a total value of C$498,834.88. In other Gildan Activewear news, Director Ghislain Houle bought 9,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$51.83 per share, with a total value of C$498,834.88. Also, Senior Officer Juan Carlos Contreras Contreras Y. Contreras sold 4,350 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.06, for a total transaction of C$161,200.13. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

