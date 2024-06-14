Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.33. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 96,786 shares traded.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0312 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 94,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,917 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 412,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 210,062 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

