Redeia Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.68

Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.68 and traded as high as $9.07. Redeia Corporación shares last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 4,605 shares trading hands.

Redeia Corporación Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36.

About Redeia Corporación

Redeia Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Management and Operation of National Electricity Infrastructure; Management and Operation of International Electricity Infrastructure; and Telecommunications (Satellites and Fibre Optic).

