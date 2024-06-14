TUI (LON:TUI) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $586.15

TUI AG (LON:TUI – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 586.15 ($7.46) and traded as high as GBX 599.50 ($7.63). TUI shares last traded at GBX 587.50 ($7.48), with a volume of 347,280 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 586.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 577.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.92. The company has a market cap of £3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 331.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.32.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Royalton, Mora, RIU Hotels & Resorts, Robinson, TUI Blue, TUI Magic Life, Atlantica Hotels & Resorts, Grupotel, Iberotel, Akra Hotels, TUI Suneo, and AQI brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses.

