Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:LDP) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.58

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.58 and traded as high as $19.78. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund shares last traded at $19.77, with a volume of 36,454 shares trading hands.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.34.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
