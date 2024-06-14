Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:LDP) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.58

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.58 and traded as high as $19.78. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund shares last traded at $19.77, with a volume of 36,454 shares trading hands.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.34.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDP. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $6,306,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $602,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 9,994 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

