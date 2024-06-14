Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Short Interest Down 22.5% in May

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,144,900 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the May 15th total of 1,477,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 408.9 days.

Xinyi Solar Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS XNYIF opened at $0.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63. Xinyi Solar has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.24.

Get Xinyi Solar alerts:

About Xinyi Solar

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales of Solar Glass and Solar Farm Business. The company offers ultra-clear patterned solar glasses, back glasses, and anti-reflective coating solar glasses to photovoltaic module manufacturers.

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyi Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyi Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.