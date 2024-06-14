Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Short Interest Down 22.5% in May

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,144,900 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the May 15th total of 1,477,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 408.9 days.
Xinyi Solar Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS XNYIF opened at $0.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63. Xinyi Solar has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.24.
About Xinyi Solar
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Xinyi Solar
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Xinyi Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyi Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.