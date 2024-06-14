Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11,452.03

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11,452.03 and traded as high as $11,825.25. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli shares last traded at $11,825.25, with a volume of 2 shares.
Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Trading Up 1.1 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11,452.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $12,045.13.
About Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli
Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, Küfferle, and Pangburn's brands. It serves customers through a network of independent distributors, as well as through own shops.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.