WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,600 shares, a growth of 65.7% from the May 15th total of 917,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,520.6 days.
WuXi AppTec Price Performance
OTCMKTS:WUXIF opened at $4.85 on Friday. WuXi AppTec has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.02.
About WuXi AppTec
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WuXi AppTec
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for WuXi AppTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi AppTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.