WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,600 shares, a growth of 65.7% from the May 15th total of 917,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,520.6 days.

WuXi AppTec Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WUXIF opened at $4.85 on Friday. WuXi AppTec has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.02.

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: WuXi Chemistry, WuXi Testing, WuXi Biology, WuXi ATU, WuXi DDSU, and Others.

