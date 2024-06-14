Short Interest in West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH) Rises By 100.0%

West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

West Shore Bank Stock Performance

Shares of WSSH stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. West Shore Bank has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.53.

West Shore Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th.

About West Shore Bank

West Shore Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West Shore Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company accepts checking, saving, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include auto, recreational, personal term, commercial real estate, small business administration, municipal, business term, and home mortgage and equity loans; business lines of credit; and letters of credit.

