Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,900 shares, an increase of 62.0% from the May 15th total of 123,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 153.8 days.
Woolworths Group Price Performance
Shares of WOLWF stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.06. Woolworths Group has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $26.79.
Woolworths Group Company Profile
