Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,900 shares, an increase of 62.0% from the May 15th total of 123,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 153.8 days.

Woolworths Group Price Performance

Shares of WOLWF stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.06. Woolworths Group has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $26.79.

Get Woolworths Group alerts:

Woolworths Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Australian Food, Australian B2B, New Zealand Food, BIG W, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. The Australian B2B segment engages in procurement and distribution of food and related products for resale to other businesses, as well as provision of supply chain services to business customers in Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.