Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $6,482,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,477,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,629,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carvana Stock Performance

NYSE CVNA opened at $106.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.17 and its 200 day moving average is $71.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 3.29. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $129.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 39.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,463 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Carvana by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,756,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,478,000 after buying an additional 1,784,009 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carvana by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,648,000 after acquiring an additional 655,603 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 132.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 331,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 56.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,684,000 after acquiring an additional 280,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CVNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.36.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

