Insider Selling: Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Senior Officer Sells 54,354 Shares of Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 54,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.15, for a total value of C$7,889,646.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,628.83.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 1.0 %

RY stock opened at C$143.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$140.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$134.88. The firm has a market cap of C$202.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$107.92 and a twelve month high of C$149.24.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$154.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$144.50.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

