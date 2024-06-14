Insider Selling: Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Senior Officer Sells 54,354 Shares of Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 54,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.15, for a total value of C$7,889,646.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,628.83.
RY stock opened at C$143.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$140.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$134.88. The firm has a market cap of C$202.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$107.92 and a twelve month high of C$149.24.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.54%.
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
