C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 606,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,841,000 after buying an additional 35,543 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 133,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 31,651 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 127,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,713,000. Finally, Kickstand Ventures LLC. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 1,314.3% during the 4th quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 120,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 111,531 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $65.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.89. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $55.31 and a 52 week high of $68.78.

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

