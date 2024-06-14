C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,786 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $155.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.79 and its 200-day moving average is $153.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $102.90 and a 12-month high of $172.59.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,927,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,927,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lennar from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.88.

View Our Latest Report on LEN

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.