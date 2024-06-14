Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 80.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 949.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV stock opened at $75.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.10 and its 200 day moving average is $74.92. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $76.76.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

