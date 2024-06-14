C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Increases Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.0% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 15,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $38.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.66. The firm has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $39.86.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.