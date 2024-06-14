Cannell Capital LLC Has $355,000 Stake in Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE)

Cannell Capital LLC lowered its stake in Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Free Report) by 83.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652,581 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings in Nine Energy Service were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Nine Energy Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nine Energy Service by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,471,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 864,455 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Nine Energy Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in Nine Energy Service by 15.5% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,103,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after acquiring an additional 415,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Nine Energy Service by 23.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service Stock Performance

Shares of NINE stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $5.59. The stock has a market cap of $52.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 3.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23.

Insider Transactions at Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service ( NYSE:NINE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $142.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ernie L. Danner sold 136,853 shares of Nine Energy Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $270,968.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David Crombie sold 21,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $42,502.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,478.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernie L. Danner sold 136,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $270,968.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,843.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,430 shares of company stock valued at $328,326 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nine Energy Service Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, including blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

