Standard Chartered (LON:STAB) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $111.38

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 111.38 ($1.42) and traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.40). Standard Chartered shares last traded at GBX 110 ($1.40), with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Standard Chartered Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 111.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 111.38.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC is an international banking company. The Banks’s segments include Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail Banking, Commercial Banking and Private Banking. Its Corporate & Institutional Banking segment allows companies and financial institutions to operate and trade globally, and its Private Banking segment supports high net worth individuals with their banking needs across borders and offers access to global investment opportunities.

