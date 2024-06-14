Caas Capital Management LP Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Caas Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 83.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,820 shares during the quarter. Maplebear accounts for about 0.2% of Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CART. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Maplebear by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its stake in Maplebear by 389.5% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Maplebear during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Maplebear during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in Maplebear during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of CART stock opened at $32.29 on Friday. Maplebear Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average of $30.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CART shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Maplebear from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Maplebear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Maplebear from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Maplebear from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Fox Advisors cut Maplebear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Insider Transactions at Maplebear

In other news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 82,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,139,290.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 926,654 shares in the company, valued at $35,277,717.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 9,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $306,369.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 391,069 shares in the company, valued at $12,983,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 82,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $3,139,290.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 926,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,277,717.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,985 shares of company stock worth $7,235,068 over the last three months. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Maplebear

(Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also

