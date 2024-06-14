Caden Capital Partners LP Invests $11.07 Million in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Caden Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 86,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $11,073,000. General Electric comprises approximately 4.0% of Caden Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in General Electric by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 261,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,335,000 after purchasing an additional 28,985 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 10.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in General Electric by 24,042.9% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 10,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 269,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,432,000 after purchasing an additional 22,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus raised their price target on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.27.

General Electric Stock Down 3.3 %

GE stock opened at $155.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.01. The company has a market cap of $170.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.23. General Electric has a twelve month low of $82.11 and a twelve month high of $170.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.