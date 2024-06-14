Caden Capital Partners LP Makes New $12.23 Million Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Caden Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,232,000. Humana accounts for approximately 4.4% of Caden Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 6.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at about $860,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 16.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Argus lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.63.

Humana Price Performance

Humana stock opened at $358.10 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.61 and a 12 month high of $530.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $335.31 and its 200-day moving average is $359.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

