Caas Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

Caas Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,614 shares during the period. Liberty Live Group makes up 0.4% of Caas Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Mango Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Live Group stock opened at $33.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.03. Liberty Live Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24.

Liberty Live Group ( NASDAQ:LLYVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.78).

In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $6,344,244.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,540,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,176,527.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $6,344,244.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,540,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,176,527.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $9,592,703.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares in the company, valued at $165,646,157.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,492,894 shares of company stock valued at $121,296,950 and have sold 229,161 shares valued at $15,947,127.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

