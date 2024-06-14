Caden Capital Partners LP Buys Shares of 1,373,188 PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Caden Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,373,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,759,000. PG&E makes up approximately 9.0% of Caden Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in PG&E by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,591,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,837,000 after buying an additional 509,562 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 57,860,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,043,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,299,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,489,000 after purchasing an additional 459,992 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of PG&E by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,407,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,375,000 after purchasing an additional 727,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,612,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,007,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,889,471.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

PG&E Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $18.37 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.23. The firm has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.32%. PG&E’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

