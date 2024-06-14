Caas Capital Management LP Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Caas Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 75.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,966 shares during the quarter. PHINIA comprises approximately 0.3% of Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 0.22% of PHINIA worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in PHINIA by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 768,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,278,000 after purchasing an additional 42,080 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in PHINIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,540,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in PHINIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,563,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in PHINIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,913,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in PHINIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert Boyle sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total value of $80,011.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,470.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PHINIA stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40. PHINIA Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $46.08.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.00 million. PHINIA had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on PHINIA in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

